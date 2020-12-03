Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Raymond James

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ALK has been the topic of several other research reports. Cfra upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $51.29 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $70.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.63.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.94) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.94 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 70.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post -9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $95,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,070.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. bought 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.35 per share, with a total value of $40,484.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,164.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 876.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 87.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 93.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

