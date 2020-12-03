Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) Short Interest Update

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 383,600 shares, a decrease of 64.1% from the October 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 572,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group stock opened at $3.08 on Thursday. Alaska Communications Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20. The firm has a market cap of $165.78 million, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $60.51 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Peter D. Ley sold 56,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $170,540.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 188,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,958.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Peter D. Ley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $29,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 188,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,770.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,789 shares of company stock worth $341,474. 4.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALSK. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group during the third quarter valued at about $451,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group during the second quarter valued at about $527,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 664.5% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 165,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 144,200 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group during the second quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group during the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.48% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Communications Systems Group

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business and wholesale customers.

