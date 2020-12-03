AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 601 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 34.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 263.0% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 519,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,679,000 after purchasing an additional 376,607 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1,035.5% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 236,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,117,000 after purchasing an additional 215,866 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,882,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,978,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,088,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTN. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $235.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.25.

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.45, for a total transaction of $231,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,386.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Patricia A. Campbell sold 5,435 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.59, for a total transaction of $1,226,081.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,108.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,478 shares of company stock worth $3,732,868 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTN opened at $271.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.49. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $300.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.94 and a beta of 1.20.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($0.26). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

