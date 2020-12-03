AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 9,272 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 56.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,272 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,576,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,745,000 after buying an additional 506,958 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,439,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,252,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,924,000 after buying an additional 941,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 10,200 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.59 per share, with a total value of $199,818.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,486.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries stock opened at $22.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.47. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.53 and a 52-week high of $24.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.85 and a beta of 1.59.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $459.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.80 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 4.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

