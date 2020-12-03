AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,609 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 28.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 15.2% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALSN shares. Bank of America cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

ALSN stock opened at $40.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.33. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $49.73.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.46 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

