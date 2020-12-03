AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 180.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,212 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNDA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares during the period.

VNDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.14.

VNDA opened at $13.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $737.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.48. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.05.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 47.31%. The company had revenue of $60.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.

