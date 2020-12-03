AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 601 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 5.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 186,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,925,000 after buying an additional 8,956 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth about $580,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth about $29,536,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 7.2% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 34.2% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. William Blair cut shares of Vail Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.25.

In other news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.45, for a total transaction of $231,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,386.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Patricia A. Campbell sold 5,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.59, for a total transaction of $1,226,081.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,108.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,478 shares of company stock valued at $3,732,868. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $271.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $300.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $254.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.94 and a beta of 1.20.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($0.26). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $77.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

