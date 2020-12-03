AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 6,637 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 104.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 0.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 110.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Worthington Industries by 2.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Worthington Industries by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. 51.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

In related news, insider Richard G. Welch sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $93,080.25. Also, SVP Catherine M. Lyttle sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $164,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,163.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,271 shares of company stock worth $4,420,743 over the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Shares of Worthington Industries stock opened at $52.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.28. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.28 and a 1-year high of $56.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.10.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $702.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Worthington Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.