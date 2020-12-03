AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 44.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 39.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 606.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $142,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $248.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.67. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.81 and a 1-year high of $329.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $228.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.42.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($2.03). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESS has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $342.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $215.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.80.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 7 properties in various stages of active development.

