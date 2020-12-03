AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 44.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ossiam raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 92.8% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 57.5% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 10,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 22.6% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 18.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 146,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,487,000 after buying an additional 23,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ESS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Essex Property Trust to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.80.

Shares of ESS opened at $248.70 on Thursday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.81 and a twelve month high of $329.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $228.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($2.03). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 7 properties in various stages of active development.

