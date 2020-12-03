AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $499,000 Position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,212 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $563,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 223.7% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 97,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 67,412 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 441,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 258,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 15,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 26,973 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.14.

VNDA stock opened at $13.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.05. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The company has a market capitalization of $737.80 million, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $60.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 47.31% and a return on equity of 27.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.

