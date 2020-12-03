AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $520,000 Stock Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 81.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,007 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 100.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 655 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 15.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 19.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,641 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the second quarter worth about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IART opened at $55.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.52. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $63.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.97.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $370.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.91 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IART shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Integra LifeSciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.77.

In other news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $9,394,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,091,205 shares in the company, valued at $473,983,898.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

