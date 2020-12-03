AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $526,000 Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seeyond grew its position in Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 17,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 82.0% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 61,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 27,524 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $730,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 13,658.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 24,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 187.9% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 95,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 62,200 shares in the last quarter. 25.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Dell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.68.

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $6,804,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,918,498.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 126,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $8,474,827.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 522,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,129,830.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,142,333 shares of company stock valued at $77,331,803 in the last 90 days. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DELL stock opened at $70.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.04. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $71.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 143.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

