AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $530,000 Stock Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,997 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in News were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its holdings in News by 3.7% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,903,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,242,000 after purchasing an additional 426,742 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of News by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,692,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,560,000 after acquiring an additional 72,920 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of News by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,222,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,461,000 after acquiring an additional 17,638 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of News by 82.5% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,215,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,525,000 after acquiring an additional 549,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of News by 623.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 504,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,051,000 after acquiring an additional 434,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

News stock opened at $18.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.52. News Co. has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $18.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. News had a negative net margin of 14.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of News from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

In other News news, CEO Robert J. Thomson sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $1,257,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

