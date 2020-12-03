AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $506,000 in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis bought a new stake in Markel in the third quarter valued at $5,596,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Markel by 54.2% in the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,219,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Markel by 98.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Markel by 0.5% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 81,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,694,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Markel by 6.6% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stewart M. Kasen sold 997 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total value of $957,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MKL opened at $991.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $995.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $986.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 0.68. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $710.52 and a 1 year high of $1,347.64.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $3.60. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MKL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,077.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Markel from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,119.25.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

