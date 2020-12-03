AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $535,000 in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Equinix by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Equinix news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.24, for a total transaction of $191,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,790,662.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.67, for a total transaction of $749,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,567 shares in the company, valued at $22,915,162.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,750 shares of company stock worth $9,217,019. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $690.62 on Thursday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $477.87 and a 12 month high of $839.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.54 billion, a PE ratio of 135.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $756.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $741.95.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $2.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.65%.

EQIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $824.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.68.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

