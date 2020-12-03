AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New $504,000 Investment in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SILK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 828.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SILK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Shares of SILK stock opened at $56.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.26 and a 200-day moving average of $53.52. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.97 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 15.50 and a quick ratio of 14.50. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $75.80.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 52.69% and a negative return on equity of 43.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 20,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total value of $1,222,283.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,982 shares in the company, valued at $7,804,342.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total transaction of $646,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,120,609.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,563 shares of company stock valued at $5,932,075. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Recommended Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.