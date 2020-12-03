AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New $513,000 Investment in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 6,943 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 7.8% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 367,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 26,534 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter worth approximately $675,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 978.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 90,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 82,221 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 101.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 20,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $24.98 on Thursday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $39.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.53.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Benchmark increased their price target on CarGurus from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.90.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $200,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 263,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,590,468.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $611,450.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,201,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,265,012.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 528,550 shares of company stock valued at $12,021,833. Insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

