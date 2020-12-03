AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 18,778 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 169.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,778 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 169.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,760,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,122,000 after buying an additional 2,364,544 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 733.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,702,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,466 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 29.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,730,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,101,000 after purchasing an additional 390,358 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 105.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,198,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,467,000 after purchasing an additional 614,476 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 72.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,179,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,241,000 after purchasing an additional 495,386 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $24.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.44. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $39.39.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $289.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.53 million. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.96%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PACW. Raymond James downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. PacWest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Read More: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.