AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,936 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 81.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,007 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter worth $329,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 176.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,205 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 16,086 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 28.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,955 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 4.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,489 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 29.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,666 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $55.02 on Thursday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $63.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 82.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.52.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $370.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.91 million. As a group, analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.77.

In related news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $9,394,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,091,205 shares in the company, valued at $473,983,898.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

