AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 341.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 2,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CARG opened at $24.98 on Thursday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $39.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.22 and its 200-day moving average is $24.53.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 1,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $41,356.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,608,960.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $200,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 263,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,590,468.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 528,550 shares of company stock valued at $12,021,833 over the last three months. 24.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CARG shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CarGurus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.90.

CarGurus Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

