AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DISCA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Discovery by 92.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 96,008 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Discovery by 75.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Discovery by 21.1% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Discovery by 32.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Discovery by 12.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Discovery from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Discovery from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Discovery in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.73.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $28.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day moving average of $22.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Read More: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.