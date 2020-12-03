AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 20,800 GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 20,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its holdings in GMS by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 104,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 251,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

GMS opened at $30.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.14 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. GMS Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $34.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.72.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. GMS had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $802.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded GMS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James cut GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.90.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

