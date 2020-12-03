AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 5,945 Shares of Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,945 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mylan were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Mylan by 47.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 60,834 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Mylan by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 45,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 22,843 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Mylan by 32.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,547,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,778,000 after purchasing an additional 625,651 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Mylan by 68.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 334,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 136,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in Mylan in the second quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Mylan alerts:

Mylan stock opened at $15.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Mylan has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $23.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day moving average is $15.90.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.15. Mylan had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Mylan’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mylan will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MYL. BidaskClub cut Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Mylan from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised Mylan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Mylan from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.