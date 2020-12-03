AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,815 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,029 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,354 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 46,461 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of EGRX stock opened at $46.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market cap of $607.98 million, a PE ratio of 133.32 and a beta of 0.81. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $62.41.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.87. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.