AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Markel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Markel by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,610,000 after buying an additional 15,809 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Markel by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,502,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Markel in the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Markel in the 2nd quarter worth about $670,000. 68.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Markel alerts:

In other news, Director Stewart M. Kasen sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total transaction of $957,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKL opened at $991.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $995.99 and its 200 day moving average is $986.96. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $710.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1,347.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $3.60. Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current year.

MKL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Markel from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,077.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Markel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,119.25.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.