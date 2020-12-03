Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Purchased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 10.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Altice USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Lucerne Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Altice USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $35,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,069,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,132,605.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.88.

NYSE:ATUS opened at $34.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 192.34 and a beta of 1.09. Altice USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. Altice USA’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

