American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Cut to “Underperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Monday, AR Network reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AAL. BidaskClub cut shares of American Airlines Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of American Airlines Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. 140166 lowered American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a negative rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.53.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $14.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.71. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $30.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.81.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($5.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.62) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 25.56% and a negative return on equity of 124.31%. The business’s revenue was down 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post -20.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,451,724 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,887,000 after buying an additional 49,612 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 125.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 192,632 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 107,130 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth $181,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth $152,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 42.1% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 126,952 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 37,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.27% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

