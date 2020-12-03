American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Morgan Stanley

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.84.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $18.35 on Monday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.75. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.24.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 3,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $48,029.52. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,151 shares of company stock worth $535,697 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 71.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,874 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 167.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

