Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Raised to $156.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price objective lifted by Loop Capital from $136.00 to $156.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Analog Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $139.31.

ADI opened at $140.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.88, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.30. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $141.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.51%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total transaction of $3,166,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,786,951.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $501,736.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,617.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,778 shares of company stock valued at $11,443,972. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

