Analyzing The Boeing (NYSE:BA) and AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSE:UAVS)

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) and AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSE:UAVS) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

The Boeing has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AgEagle Aerial Systems has a beta of 4.66, meaning that its share price is 366% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares The Boeing and AgEagle Aerial Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Boeing $76.56 billion 1.65 -$636.00 million ($3.47) -64.51 AgEagle Aerial Systems $300,000.00 525.69 -$2.52 million N/A N/A

AgEagle Aerial Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Boeing.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for The Boeing and AgEagle Aerial Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Boeing 5 12 11 0 2.21 AgEagle Aerial Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Boeing presently has a consensus price target of $216.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.51%. Given The Boeing’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe The Boeing is more favorable than AgEagle Aerial Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.2% of The Boeing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.8% of AgEagle Aerial Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of The Boeing shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of AgEagle Aerial Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares The Boeing and AgEagle Aerial Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Boeing -7.34% -3.08% -3.85% AgEagle Aerial Systems -450.79% -39.55% -36.26%

Summary

The Boeing beats AgEagle Aerial Systems on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces, and markets commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services principally to the commercial airline industry. The Defense, Space & Security segment engages in the research, development, production, and modification of manned and unmanned military aircraft and weapons systems for strike, surveillance, and mobility, including fighter and trainer aircraft; vertical lift comprising rotorcraft and tilt-rotor aircraft; commercial derivative aircraft, such as anti-submarine and tanker aircraft; strategic defense and intelligence systems consisting of strategic missile and defense systems, cyber and information solutions, and intelligence systems, as well as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance products; satellite systems, including government and commercial satellites, and space exploration. The Global Services segment offers various products and services comprising supply chain and logistics management, engineering, maintenance and modifications, upgrades and conversions, spare parts, pilot and maintenance training systems and services, technical and maintenance documents, and data analytics and digital services to commercial and defense customers. The Boeing Capital segment offers financing services and manages financing exposure for a portfolio of equipment under operating and finance leases, notes and other receivables, assets held for sale or re-lease, and investments. The Boeing Company was founded in 1916 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry. It also offers FarmLens, a subscription based cloud analytics service that processes data collected with a drone for use by farmers and agronomists. The company is headquartered in Neodesha, Kansas.

