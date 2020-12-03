Anholt Investments Ltd. Sells 17,964 Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Stock

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 17,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $350,657.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Anholt Investments Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 27th, Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 8,791 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $171,688.23.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 33,800 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $661,804.00.

Shares of Compass Diversified stock opened at $19.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $26.37.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $418.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.39 million. Compass Diversified had a positive return on equity of 12.05% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CODI. ValuEngine upgraded Compass Diversified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in Compass Diversified by 13.8% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Compass Diversified by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Compass Diversified by 7.8% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Compass Diversified by 102.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Compass Diversified by 5.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

