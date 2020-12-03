Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have $131.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $110.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Argus raised shares of Apple to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.60.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $123.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.47. Apple has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $137.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,092.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Apple will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 279.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after purchasing an additional 495,180,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Apple by 283.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,431,530,000 after acquiring an additional 92,101,156 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 296.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after acquiring an additional 58,823,499 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Apple by 290.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 301.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,679,765,000 after acquiring an additional 49,792,917 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

