Argus Boosts Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $280.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price objective lifted by Argus from $220.00 to $280.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $182.00 to $209.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $179.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $244.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $251.72.

Shares of DE stock opened at $259.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. Deere & Company has a one year low of $106.14 and a one year high of $265.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.98%.

In other Deere & Company news, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total value of $3,793,789.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,796.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $7,156,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,410,568.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DE. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 662.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 55.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

