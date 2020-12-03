Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 149,739 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 67.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 372,578 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 149,739 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.53% of eXp World worth $15,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of eXp World during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eXp World during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of eXp World by 49.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eXp World during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of eXp World by 14.3% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Get eXp World alerts:

Shares of eXp World stock opened at $53.64 on Thursday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $62.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 167.63 and a beta of 3.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. eXp World had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 1.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPI. Zacks Investment Research raised eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson increased their price target on eXp World from $28.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised eXp World from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

In other news, Director Darren Lee Jacklin sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $106,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,201.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Gesing sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $878,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,151,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,558,376.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,120 shares of company stock valued at $13,814,636. Insiders own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.