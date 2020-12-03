Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 75,505 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 75,505 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.45% of Semtech worth $15,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Semtech in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Semtech in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Semtech in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SMTC shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Semtech from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet raised Semtech from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Semtech from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.31.

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $67.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.23. Semtech Co. has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $70.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $154.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Semtech news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $166,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,322 shares in the company, valued at $4,670,595.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total value of $223,400.00. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

