Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 173,307 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 110.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 329,552 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,307 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.33% of Globus Medical worth $16,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the second quarter worth about $358,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Globus Medical by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,927 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Globus Medical by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Globus Medical by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 220,029 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,498,000 after buying an additional 41,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Globus Medical by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,761 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

In related news, Director David D. Davidar sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 634,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,086,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

GMED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Globus Medical from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $59.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 64.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.45. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.41 and a 52 week high of $60.79.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. Equities analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.