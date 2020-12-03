Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 721,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,677 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.12% of Avantor worth $16,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the second quarter worth about $73,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 70.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 36,016,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $893,559,267.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Justin Miller sold 22,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $484,517.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,943.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,177,420 shares of company stock worth $897,272,050 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVTR. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avantor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Avantor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.03.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $27.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.38. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $28.98.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

