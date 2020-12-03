Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,298,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129,341 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Coty were worth $14,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 27.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COTY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup raised Coty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.10 to $3.25 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Consumer Edge cut Coty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Coty from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

NYSE COTY opened at $7.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.07. Coty Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $13.01.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.18. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 339,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,269.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johannes P. Huth purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $6,200,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 329,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,045,888.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,020,000 shares of company stock worth $6,319,800 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

