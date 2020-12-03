Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Stock Holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,004,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 275,921 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.61% of Waddell & Reed Financial worth $14,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000.

Shares of WDR stock opened at $17.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.44. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $18.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.43.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.62 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 9.17%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

WDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Waddell & Reed Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut Waddell & Reed Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Waddell & Reed Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

