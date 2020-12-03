Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Stock Position in Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,036,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 193,778 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Cosan were worth $15,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Cosan by 4.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cosan by 15.4% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 9,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cosan by 5.5% in the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Cosan by 863.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Cosan by 4.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 260,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after buying an additional 11,618 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cosan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Cosan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Cosan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.18.

Shares of CZZ opened at $16.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.13. Cosan Limited has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $23.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.28.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). Cosan had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $349.58 million for the quarter.

Cosan Profile

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar, and ethanol businesses in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, ComgÃ¡s, Cosan LogÃ­stica, and Moove segments.

