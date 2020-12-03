Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Raised to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has $32.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of AC stock opened at $36.85 on Monday. Associated Capital Group has a 1-year low of $24.33 and a 1-year high of $65.46. The company has a market cap of $821.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.79 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.11.
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th.
Associated Capital Group Company Profile
Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and underwriting services, as well as asset management services. It also offers institutional research services to hedge funds and asset managers, as well as affiliated mutual funds and managed accounts.
