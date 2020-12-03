Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) CFO Sells $280,150.00 in Stock

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total transaction of $280,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,108,745.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $54.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.97 and a one year high of $69.08. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.36.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The transportation company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.38. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $809.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AAWW. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 98.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 162,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,730,000 after acquiring an additional 80,797 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 1,150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,519,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 139.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,437,000 after buying an additional 249,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

