ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Securities upgraded shares of ATN International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ATN International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ATN International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of ATN International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ATN International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.50.

Shares of ATNI stock opened at $47.94 on Monday. ATN International has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $79.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.15 million, a P/E ratio of -239.70 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. ATN International had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $111.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.49 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ATN International will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 22,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,325,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in North America, the Caribbean, Bermuda, and India. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides wireless services, including voice and data services to retail customers in Bermuda, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands; and wireline services, such as voice and data services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

