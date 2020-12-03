Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Purchased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Avalara were worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Avalara by 16.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,819,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,571,000 after buying an additional 976,041 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Avalara by 12.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,892,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,377,000 after buying an additional 668,719 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Avalara by 4.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,410,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,901,000 after buying an additional 159,681 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Avalara by 9.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,546,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,992,000 after buying an additional 131,272 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 6.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,099,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,055,000 after purchasing an additional 71,290 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AVLR opened at $168.23 on Thursday. Avalara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $175.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.13.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $127.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,381.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $3,579,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 859,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,531,080.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,888 shares of company stock valued at $46,955,783 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

AVLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on Avalara from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Avalara from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Avalara from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Avalara from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.60.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

