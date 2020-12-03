Axa S.A. Acquires 1,145 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Axa S.A. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $11,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in IDEX by 1.0% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in IDEX by 2.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in IDEX by 1.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in IDEX by 0.3% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 34,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX opened at $189.88 on Thursday. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $104.56 and a 1 year high of $199.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.38 and a 200-day moving average of $173.49.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $581.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In related news, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 3,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $673,418.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,995.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 122,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.81, for a total value of $20,789,159.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,107,490.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,406 shares of company stock valued at $50,376,244 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on IEX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on IDEX from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.82.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

