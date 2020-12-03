Axa S.A. Boosts Stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Axa S.A. increased its position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $10,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Arthur G. Giterman sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $79,474.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,064.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 44,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $1,496,461.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 768,832 shares in the company, valued at $25,986,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 365,120 shares of company stock worth $14,571,011 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NUAN opened at $42.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.72, a P/E/G ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $43.95.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $352.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.35 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 10.02%. Analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NUAN. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Cfra lowered Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nuance Communications from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Nuance Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.29.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It offers customers high accuracy in automated speech recognition, natural language understanding capabilities, dialog and information management, biometric speaker authentication, text-to-speech, and domain knowledge along with professional services and implementation support.

