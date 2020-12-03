Axa S.A. Boosts Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Axa S.A. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 9.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,931 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,196 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $11,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 480,060 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $54,900,000 after purchasing an additional 117,208 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,936 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. 49.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.77.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,337,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $1,701,750.00. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $133.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $165.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $134.24.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $19.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.