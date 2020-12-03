Axa S.A. Boosts Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Axa S.A. raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.27% of Nexstar Media Group worth $10,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter worth $1,967,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 40,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,583,000.

NXST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.63.

In related news, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $495,350.00. Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 8,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $868,962.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,771,852.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,367 shares of company stock valued at $4,544,580. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $109.65 on Thursday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $133.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.88.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.73. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

