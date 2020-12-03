Axa S.A. Has $10.56 Million Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Axa S.A. cut its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,905 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 40,151 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.11% of NetApp worth $10,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,227,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $448,374,000 after acquiring an additional 291,147 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,575,031 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $247,365,000 after buying an additional 26,099 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 25,386.3% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,900,001 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $83,296,000 after buying an additional 1,892,546 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 29.4% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,204,076 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,787,000 after buying an additional 273,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 32.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,164,887 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $51,686,000 after buying an additional 282,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NetApp from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Summit Insights upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on NetApp from $58.50 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NetApp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.85.

In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 22,831 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $1,018,719.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,719.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $59.23 on Thursday. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.66 and a twelve month high of $65.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. NetApp had a return on equity of 240.01% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

